Folk dancer Queen Harish dies in accident

World famous folk dancer Queen Harish (38) and three other members of his team were killed in a road accident on Sunday morning, while five others were injured.

Dancer Queen Harish was heading towards Jaipur from Jaisalmer with his team, when a truck hit his SUV, which was badly damaged in the accident. The accident occurred near Kaparda village in Jodhpur district, police said.

They said all the four deceased are the residents of Jaisalmer district. The collision was so forceful that four persons in the SUV were killed on the spot with the SUV totally damaged. The deceased were identified as Harish, Latif Khan, Ravindra and Bhikha Khan. All the injured have been referred to Jodhpur for treatment.

Harish, popularly known as the Queen Harish, used to dance in the Chakri, Bhawai, Terah Tali, Ghoomar, Kalbelia styles of Rajasthani folk dance. He had given dance performances in more than 60 countries.

