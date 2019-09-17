Ganga, Yamuna likely to breach danger mark in Prayagraj today

lucknow

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 12:31 IST

The rising waters of Ganga and Yamuna on Monday entered over a dozen low lying areas in the city besides several rural parts of district forcing residents of flood-affected localities to shift to relief camps.

According to reports of flood monitoring cell, against the danger mark fixed at 84.73 metres for both the rivers, at 2 pm Ganga in Phaphamau was flowing at 84.42 metres while in Chatnag the level was measured at 83.67 metres. The level of Yamuna in Naini was recorded at 84.28 metres.

As per executive engineer of irrigation department (flood division), Prayagraj Brijesh Kumar, both the rivers were rising at 1 cm per hour and was expected to surpass the danger mark by Tuesday morning.

“The water level of both the rivers was rising continuously and covering up more and more of low lying areas in the city as well as villages situated on the banks of the twin-rivers in the district. Presently, Ganga was flowing 31 cm below danger mark while Yamuna was around 45 cm away from it. The water level of both the rivers was expected to rise for at least next five days. Even 1 cm per hour of rise in water level has a significant impact and means water entering more and more houses with each passing hour displacing hundreds of residents,” he said.

He attributed the rise to heavy showers in neighbouring states of Rajasthan and MP besides water being released from Kota Barrage in Rajasthan, Matatila Dam in Lalitpur, Lahchura Dam in Jhansi and Bariyarpur dam in Madhya Pradesh.

“On Monday morning, 7 lakh cusec water was released from Kota Barrage in Rajasthan besides a similar quantity was released on Sunday also. Due to continuous release of water from different locations in Rajasthan, MP and UP, water level of twin-rivers was expected to register rise for next four to five days,” he added.

He further said Ganga was flowing above the danger mark in Ghazipur, Ballia and other districts while Yamuna had crossed the danger mark in Hamirpur, Banda, Lakhimpur Kheeri and Barabanki etc.

According to ADM (finance and revenue), Prayagraj, MP Singh, who is also nodal officer for flood relief operations in the district, more and more families were shifting in flood relief camps set up by district administration.

“A total of 31 relief camps had been set up in the district where about 1000 people have shifted so far. Adequate arrangement of food and water besides toilets has been made,” he said.

The district administration has issued telephone numbers for assistance to the flood affected residents 0532-2641577 and 0532-2641578. presently several residential localities had been affected by flood water including Daraganj, Chota Baghada, Shivkuti, Telitarganj, Beli, Mahewa, Rajapur and Ganga Nagar.

First Published: Sep 17, 2019 12:31 IST