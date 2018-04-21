HT Woman 2018: Warriors in Uniform

Warriors in Uniform- When it comes to bravery women in the security forces-armed forces, police and paramilitary forces-are second to none.The award recognises the valour and resilience that enabled them to overcome the odds.

Know your nominees..

Capt Neha Sengar

Hailing from a small town of Uttar Pradesh Neha decided to break the stereotypes. She was an NCC cadet in her college and got C certificate in NCC. She went to join the Officers Training Academy (OTA) in Chennai where all cadets had to go through the same training program and share the same pool. She took commission in 2012 and got posted to counter insurgency, in North East. Providing communication at -15 degrees in Tawang along with her team, she achieved the task and won Special Service Medal with Clasp ‘Suraksha’ ‘(OP RHINO)’ and Sainya Seva Medal with Clasp ‘Bengal-Assam’. She is serving as captain in Corps of Signals in Garud Division.

Maj Gen Rashmi Datta

After graduating from Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla, in 1983, she joined Indian Army in 1984. After field service in J&K, she was selected for MD (anaesthesiology) from Delhi University. She worked in counter-insurgency areas of North East and was awarded Army Chief Commendation. She has worked on the faculty of Armed Forces Medical College, Pune, and Army Hospital (R&R), Delhi. She has written scientific papers and two books on critical care. A Vishisht Seva Medal awardee, she administers Command Hospital (Western Command) Chandimandir which won Raksha Mantri trophy for best Command Hospital.

Major Archana Patel

Maj Archana Patel, daughter of farmer, commissioned Lieutenant at 21 years. Joined the army through NCC , selected for All India Thal Sainik Camp. Medalist in Cross Country, Volleyball and merit card holder. Excellent shooting skills, participated in the Gen JJ Singh shooting competition. Mother, an ammunition expert, handles ammunitions and explosives of the field army. Disposed off hazardous explosives. Served in militancy affected areas. Advisor during firing of Anti-Tank Guided Missiles. Organized skill development courses under Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojna for empowerment of the wives of soldiers. Awarded with the Army Commander’s Commendation Card.

Mamta Kulkarni, Tundla

Mamta Kulkarni heads all-women railway station ‘Matunga’ in Mumbai. She is also the first woman station manager in Mumbai division.

Born in Basai village Mamta has set an example by heading and managing a team of 41 women railway staff. She joined the Indian railways in May 1992 and was posted at Kurla railway station in Mumbai during the 1992 communal riots. She actively participated in relief operations carried out by the railways. She was hailed for her work by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a programme. Mamta celebrated her silver jubilee of working with the railways.

Manisha Singh, Allahabad

Manisha Singh is serving as in-charge of the field unit wing of the Allahabad police and is among two women in the entire state who head a field unit team of forensics. She spearheads investigations of all crime scenes in multiple districts falling under the Allahabad range of UP police. Manisha’s work is plays a vital role in ensuring maximum punishment to criminals. Her work involves preparing and maintaining reports of murder scenes. A mother of two, Manisha is a multitasker. Her investigation has helped establishing the nature of explosives in several blasts sites in the region.

Shreshtha Thakur

Shreshtha Thakur is a 2012-batch PPS (provincial police service) officer. Shreshtha shot to limelight when she stood up against local BJP leaders in Bulandshahr in June 2017. While serving as DSP in Bulandshahr’s Sayana circle, she slapped a fine on some party workers for not wearing helmet and sent five of them to jail for obstructing government duties. She was later transferred to flood-affected Mahsi circle of Bahraich district. She has been helping needy and took up social service along with her official duties. Besides her official duty, she takes classes in government primary school in Bahraich.

Sudesna Sengupta, Kolkata

Sengupta, a BSc in geography from Calcutta University and a PG in Human Rights from IIHR, New Delhi, joined Central Excise and Customs, now GST, as inspector in 2010. She worked as intelligence officer in the directorate of revenue intelligence (DRI). She played important role in busting the syndicate of 10 companies engaged in wrongly declared import of readymade garments. She also curbed illegal export of Red Sanders and Indian Star Tortoises.She was a part of team which seized 335 kg of ganja and arrested 10 people. Despite gruelling schedule, she brought up two children well.