I will personally monitor MoU implementation, says Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath assured top industry honchos on Wednesday that he would personally monitor the roll-out of all memorandums of understanding (MoUs) and remove bottlenecks, if any, to expedite the process of setting up industrial units in the state.

Speaking at the UP Investors’ Summit, Yogi announced that 1,045 MoUs, worth Rs 4.28 lakh crore, had already been signed by the state government.

The CM said: “I will personally monitor all MoUs to ensure their proper roll-out and to make sure that no industrialist faces any problem in setting up his unit.” Yogi’s assurance was greeted with a big round of applause by industrialists.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi too, while addressing the gathering after Yogi, assured the industrialists that the CM would personally monitor the implementation of all MoUs signed by the UP government.

“Improved law and order and infrastructure are basic needs of the industry. In the past 11 months, the state government has taken major steps to establish the rule of law in UP,” he said.

Addressing bureaucrats in the audience, the CM said: “The administration must implement policies of the state government effectively. It (administration) will also be made accountable for its work.”

Speaking on the proposed metro rail projects for various cities of the state, the CM said: “Detailed project reports for metro rail in Kanpur, Meerut and Agra have already been prepared. While, metro projects are being reviewed for Varanasi, Allahabad, Gorakhpur and Jhansi.”

“We have set a target of generating four lakh new jobs in the state in the next three years,” said the CM.

Yogi also announced formation of Rajya Nivesh Protsahan Board (State Investment Promotion Board) having renowned industrialists of the country as its members. “Through this Board, industrialists will guide industrial policy of the state,” he said.

Assuring proper implementation of Saubhagya scheme (Pradhan Mantri Sahaj Bijli Har Ghar) in the state, Yogi stated that 1.5 core poor households in the state will get free power connectivity by March 2019.