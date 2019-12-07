IIT-K team develops retractable stairs for train coaches

lucknow

Updated: Dec 07, 2019 16:35 IST

With only horizontal bars and no proper steps available, climbing an upper berth in a train was never an easy task.

To solve the problem, a team of faculty and students of the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IIT-K) has developed retractable stairs for Indian Railway coaches.

“The novel retractable stairs will help passengers easily access the middle and upper berths,” said main inventor Kaniska Biswas

A PhD in design programme, IIT-K, Biswas said, “The design has three retractable steps and a locking mechanism. They are smartly aligned in a zigzag orientation and are of varying width to accommodate the three steps in that small space.”

While Biswas is the main inventor, the other co-inventors are Pushpal Dey (M Des at IIT Kanpur), Esha Ray (PhD in Earth science department, IIT Kanpur), Dr Bishakh Bhattacharya (professor in mechanical engineering department and Center for Cognitive Science, IIT Kanpur) and Dr Tarun Gupta (professor in civil engineering and design programme).

“While the first of the three retractable steps is introduced at the level of the lower berth, the second one is at halfway level between the lower and middle berth and the third one is at the level of middle berth,” said Biswas, while claiming that they have already approached the railways for trials and other necessary formalities.

“We have also filed design patents on this novel work,” said Dr Bishakh Bhattacharya.

.