Independent music may be the next big thing: Amaal Mallik

Music composer Amaal Mallik is in no rush composing lot of songs. Having composed chartbuster songs for films like Dhoni, Airlift, Badrinath Ki Dhulhania, Sanam Re, Roy and Hero, he has now decided to go slow and work on independent music more.

“Last year I took a break as it was becoming too hectic. Every 10 days, I was releasing a song. It started reflecting on my health too. I am off the rush of composing 80-90 songs in a year. I have to compose that one song that is one out of hundreds. I left 17-18 films in a year,” he said during a chat in Lucknow.

Excerpts:

Are you coming up with your own single?

This was another reason for taking a break. I will do more independent music. It’s a good phase where Armaan, Darshan (Rawal), Guru Randhawa and Badshah have brought non-film music to a good platform. I am in the process of selecting a song and after I compose it and feel that I can sing and emote well then only it will happen. I won’t make it at all if I don’t like it. I feel in next 2-3 years non-film music will be standing in competition with Bollywood music. It’s a good thing as there are good singers like Jasleen Royal and others.

You have already done singles?

Those were my compositions and this time I will sing one too. I have done with Armaan (Malik, younger brother), Atif Aslam, Shaan and Arijit before.

Do you get tempted to sing?

I have sung ‘Aashiq Surrender hua’. I just recorded a scratch and for the time being it was recorded on Varun (Dhawan) and later Karan Johar (producer) decided to retain it as it matched his lip-sync. Otherwise, I don’t have any temptation to sing. I sing my songs on shows. If a composer sings all his songs then his musicality gets finished. My methodology is to compose a song and then I chose the singer as per the situation, actor. Singing is surely a temptation as it fetches you live shows but then your innings becomes shorter.

How was the experience judging a reality show?

This is my first show as a judge. It’s a great moment for the parents as both the sons are judge on rival reality shows. Armaan has started as a contestant at Saregamapa Li’l Champs and today I am the judge on it. So life has come a full circle for the brothers. I chose kids reality show as other than being very talented there is a lot they can teach and I have taken the task to train them in techniques of studio singing for playback.

What about sibling rivalry with Armaan?

We are not in a race to defeat each other. As brothers we don’t compete as he is a singer and I am a composer. People mistake that we are a team, which we are not. Armaan’s singing capacity is so good that had he been composing with me ‘uski udaan kam ho jati’. We are competitors but not rivals as our lines are different. We do fight but on creative fronts and I do listen to suggestion and all these help in making a good song.

You are just 27, is it an advantage or disadvantage in the industry?

Being young is an advantage as I understand what youths like to listen. I started at 23 and in four years I have done so many projects. I started assisting when I was 15 and initially it was very tough as no one takes young age people seriously and look for senior composers. People thought I was too young when I debuted and I too was a bit skeptical about the timing. In Armaan’s reality show, his contestants are even 10 years elder to him. So, more than the age, it’s the body of work that is important.

What’s tough singing or composing?

Singing can be learnt over a period of time but I think composing is in-born talent as no one can teach how to write a good ‘dhun’. I believe composition comes of its own. If I try hard to make a good song then surely it will be a disaster. Good songs are like a blessing which just comes. Many people say ‘Main rahoon ya naa rahoon’ is much mature songs to my age. It’s my best and most honest song I have composed and it’s my tribute to my grandfather Sardar Malik ji.

Any song of yours that surprised you?

I was forcefully asked to remix ‘Gulabi Aakhen’ and I think it was a disaster though it worked. I never thought ‘Hafte main chaar Shaniwar’ and ‘Ladki beautiful kar gai chul’ will work but it did and then you have to salute the audience to making it a hit.

Any connection with Lucknow?

I have an amazing food connection and I have a philosophy of life that ‘pehle khana phir gana’. There can’t be a better city or musician as people here ‘khana dil se khilatey hain and music bhi dil se suntey hain’. Then my father has some good friends here and I have been here many years back too. This is my second visit this year.

First Published: May 30, 2019 14:15 IST