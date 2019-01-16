Jayant, Akhilesh likely to meet today for seat-sharing talks

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) national vice-president Jayant Chaudhary is expected to meet Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in New Delhi on Wednesday for the final round of talks on seat-sharing.

“Jayant Chaudhary and Akhilesh Yadav will meet in Delhi tomorrow (Wednesday) after which the picture will be clear,” an RLD leader, said requesting anonymity.

Samajwadi Party spokesman Rajendra Chaudhary neither confirmed nor denied the possible meeting between the two leaders.

“Maybe, they are meeting tomorrow but I am not aware of it,” he said.

The crucial meeting is taking place after the two leaders met here in Lucknow last week.

The outcome of Wednesday’s meeting is likely to determine if the RLD will also fit in the SP-BSP alliance that Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati jointly announced in Lucknow on January 12.

The RLD wants to contest five seats, while the SP-BSP alliance has left only two seats for prospective allies. During a joint press conference here on January 12, Mayawati declared the SP and the BSP would contest 38 seats each and would not field any candidate in Rae Bareli and Amethi, Congress’s strongholds.

She said two seats would be left for the ‘allies’. While Mayawati did not even name the RLD, Akhilesh did not give a direct reply on whether two seats had been left for the RLD.

Senior SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav, however, announced a day later in Firozabad that the alliance had left two seats for the RLD only. Initially insisting on half-a-dozen seats RLD chief Ajit Singh is said to have scaled down the demand to three seats.

According to sources, Akhilesh Yadav may agree to give one seat from the SP’s quota for the RLD during his meeting with Jayant Chaudhary on Wednesday or the two leaders may work out a formula under which SP candidates can contest on the RLD symbol in one or two constituencies as the two parties successfully did in the Kairana Lok Sabha by-election in May last year.

First Published: Jan 16, 2019 07:25 IST