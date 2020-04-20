Juna Akhada sadhus to gather in Nashik to demand probe into Palghar incident

lucknow

Updated: Apr 20, 2020 21:48 IST

International president of Sripanch Dashnam Juna Akhada Prem Giri Maharaj on Monday said the sadhus from across the nation would gather at Trayamkeshwar in Nashik to demand a high-level probe into the murder of two Juna Akhada members in Palghar of Maharashtra after the lockdown was lifted on May 3

Juna Akhada has it’s headquarter in Varanasi.

Giri said after gathering at Trayambakeshwar, sadhus would march to Mumbai where they would call on Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and demand a high level probe and strict action against all the accused involved in the incident of murder of two sadhus and driver of their vehicle.

Maharaj said a letter had already been written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath, demanding a high level probe into the incident of murders.

Giri said sadhus would not sit silently until the action was ensured against all the accused.

Giri said two ‘sadhus’ and their driver, proceeding from Nashik to Surat, were cornered and lynched by a 200-strong mob outside Gadchinchle village on April 16 night in police presence amid rumours that they were robbers or child kidnappers.

The victims were identified the next morning as Chikne Maharaj Kalpavriksha Giri, 70, Sushilgiri Maharaj, 30, from the Juna Akhada order, and their driver Nilesh Telwade, 30.

They were on way to Gujarat to attend the last rite of their Guru Mahant Mahant ShriRam Giri Ji.