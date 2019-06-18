Kanpur woman is now what she always wanted to be—a man!

Priyanka Pal (27) is now Shreyan Pal, thanks to the gender change surgery she underwent this year.

Since childhood, Priyanka (now Shreyan) says she felt she was a boy not a girl. “My likings were different from girls; I did all the boy things, I would go for boxing, rode motorcycle,’ ‘she’ says.

“To my knowledge this the first case of gender change in the city. At least I have not come across any such case so far.”

‘Shreyan’ is doing Ph. D in Physical Education from JJD University, Jhunjhunu in Rajasthan, has got the name and gender changed in all official records and is sure to get a job as a coach. It’s another matter that he is more keen on becoming a professor.

As Priyanka, Shreyan had been boxing champion at the school level. She completed school education from RPM Inter college and Bachelor of Physical Education from Vanshi Degree College, Bithoor. She then obtained the degree of Master of Physical Education from Lucknow University. She participated at the boxing championship at the university level All India Boxing Championship.

Later, she got job of a trainer at the RPS College in Naarnaul through Sport First Company of Haryana. She also gave private coaching to earn money for fulfilling her dream of becoming a man.

After consulting some of her friend, she went to Delhi and consulted a psychologist. After interviewing her, the doctor counselled her for 13 months and gave gender identity disorder (GID) certificate, which paved his way for gender change, she says.

After getting the GID, she contacted a plastic surgeon at Sir Gangaram Hospital, who advised her for taking up hormone therapy. Consequently, she underwent the therapy for six months. After six month’s treatment when the physical changes appeared, she was advised for a surgery. Over ₹ 6 lakh were spent for the surgery, she says.

She kept her activities secret and did not tell anything about it to his parents living in Yashoda Nagar and met all the medical expenditure from her own savings. She told father Ramswaroop Pal, a builder, only after the first successful surgery, which initially upset him. But later the parents also helped in meeting the expenses on the second surgery.

Today, the family, which had earlier two sons and three daughters, now has three brothers and two daughters and they all intend to live happily hereafter..

First Published: Jun 18, 2019 11:10 IST