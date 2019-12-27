Life thrown out of gear, complain Lucknow’s netizens

lucknow

Updated: Dec 27, 2019 21:28 IST

With mobile internet services down again on Friday, many Lucknow residents complained of disruption in usual, everyday activities such as booking cabs, making online transactions and filling up exam forms.

Services of all telecom service providers, except for BSNL, remained suspended in the city till evening.

“We are at a stage where we have been introduced to the idea of digital India, right? So, it’s a given that internet shutdown will disrupt usual life. For instance, as online money transfer can’t be done easily, we are compelled to carry cash,” said Kashish Nayyar, an employee of a private company here.

Divyansh Dubey, a student visiting Lucknow, said that his biggest problem was booking cabs and travelling around the city. “I have to call my friends in other cities to book cabs for me. Then I co-ordinate with them. It’s hectic,” he said.

Sudeeti, a student, said that self-driving had become troublesome too, as online navigation was not possible. “We are unable to get directions using Google Maps,” she said.

Law student Shambhavi Gupta also talked about problems in making online monetary transactions and booking cabs. “People are facing tremendous difficulties. All cab services are unavailable. Important online money transactions easily done through phone remain stalled. Messaging services too have been interrupted,” she said.

Vaishali Singh, an MBBS student, who travels back home late in the evening also cited the problem in booking cabs. “I travel back from college to home at night. It is a big problem these days with online cab services unavailable. OTP messages (sent by banks and other online platforms) are also unavailable, so, no transactions are possible,” she said.

To recall, anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests and violence erupted in the state from December 19 to 21, prompting the government to block mobile internet services in several cities for around six days (till Wednesday night). Aligarh and Lucknow are two big cities where these services are still unavailable.

“My children want to fill up applications for universities. We are afraid that this prolonged suspension of internet services may cause us to miss the deadlines,” said Aliganj resident Renu Kapoor. She said she was also concerned about being unable to connect with her relatives living abroad.

