Light to moderate rains in many parts of Uttar Pradesh, MeT Dept says normal monsoon so far

lucknow

Updated: Jun 24, 2020 17:35 IST

The monsoon has been normal in Uttar Pradesh so far, the Meteorological (MeT) Department said on Wednesday. Light to moderate rain/thundershowers occurred at many places in eastern Uttar Pradesh, and at a few places in the western part of the state, according to the MeT Department.

Heavy rain occurred at isolated places in the state.The weatherman has forecast rain/thundershower at most places in eastern Uttar Pradesh and at many places in western UP for June 25.

Rain/thundershower is very likely at most places in eastern UP and a few places in western UP on June 26 and June 27, according to the MeT Department.