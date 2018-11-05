Lucknow: Fans looking forward to T20, yesteryear stars Oudh’s dishes

Cricketers follow a strict diet. Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar is no exception. He is not allowed to eat oily foods.

While he rarely indulges in cheating on his diet plan, on Tuesday, when India takes on West Indies in a T20 encounter at Lucknow, he wants to be an unrestricted foodie.

And, the order has been placed already — ‘mutton biryani.’

“Fifth night coming to Lucknow. 6th afternoon would love to have just one dish. Mutton biryani. Please. Only one dish. Nothing more. Just want to enjoy your one dish. Am on a diet. That’s why,” Manjrekar has texted Yahya Amin, the director of Al Amin, the official contractor for the production and broadcasting team in Uttar Pradesh.

Not just Manjrekar, the entire commentary team, including former Indian skipper Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev, VVS Laxman, Deep Dasgupta, Harbhajan Singh, Akash Chopra, Laxman Shivaramkrishnan, Jatin Sapru, Darren Sammy and Ian Bishop too have made requests for delicious dishes famous in Lucknow and Kanpur.

While many have ordered non-vegetarian fair, some want to relish vegetarian dishes.

“We have been in this business since 1980 and I am the fourth generation caterer to cricketers who visit Uttar Pradesh. My first love is cricket and that’s why I am serving cricketers in this manner,” said Yahya, the Kanpur-based caterer.

“These former cricketers always enjoy our food and that’s why we travel officially wherever they go in Uttar Pradesh,” he says.

“Even Gavaskar Sir likes the ‘nahari’ most and I send him packed ones to Mumbai on regular basis. We use home-made ingredients in our dishes as our priority is to serve healthy and tasty food. We are catering to production and broadcasting team for the last 10 years,” he says.

The menu for the match-day is ready. There would be mutton paya nihari, shahi biryani, galawti kebabs, Akbari chicken, Veg Jalfrezi, Kurkuri Bhindi etc. Besides this, special ‘malai makhan’ and orange kulfi would also be served for the old guns of Indian cricket.

First Published: Nov 05, 2018 13:51 IST