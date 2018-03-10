Lucknow mayor: Need for strict action against illegal complexes

Civic issues, including encroachments, garbage dumps, traffic jams and one time house tax settlement scheme figured on the agenda of HT Forum on Friday. City mayor Sanyukta Bhatia, who was also a part of the forum, assured to resolve the issues at the earliest.

Suggestions by panelists Removal of encroachments in Aminabad, one of the oldest markets in the state capital.Encroachment has reduced a 40 ft road to 8 ft.

Strict action against ‘illegal’ complexes and shops that are the main contributors to encroachment

One-time house tax settlement scheme to boost revenue. Traders said there were many people who wanted to clear the arrears but could not due to the faulty tax assessment.

Removal of encroachment from parks and setting up wellness parks near PGI.

Construction of pink toilets for women visitors to the PGI.

Encroachment remained the most debatable topic . “In Aminabad, one of the oldest markets of the state capital, encroachment has reduced a 40 ft road to a mere 8 ft. It’s high time something was done,” said Jaspreet Singh, a social activist who is running a campaign ‘I Change Aminabad’.

Singh, who is also promoting the campaign through social media, said there was need to take strict action against the ‘illegal’ complexes and shops that were the main contributors to the encroachment. He also pointed out another glaring issue the Aminabad market was grappling with: poor pheri neeti and the government’s announcement to allocate a place to street vendors near Jhandewala Park. “The government’s announcement has given an opportunity to the street vendors to encroach on the area,” he added.

Sanjay Gupta, president, Uttar Pradesh Adarsh Vyapar Mandal, endorsed the view and demanded the revision of ‘pheri neeti’, saying it should be with the consent of the traders.

On house tax, he said the Nagar Nigam should launch one-time settlement scheme to bolster its revenue. “There are many people who want to clear their arrears but due to the faulty tax assessment, they are unable to do so. If the Nagar Nigam introduces one time settlement, people will come forward and clear the dues that will increase the revenue,” said Gupta.

Similarly, PK Gupta, spokesperson, IMA suggested removal of encroachments from parks and developing wellness parks near the PGI. He also demanded construction of pink toilets for the convenience of women visitors to the PGI.

City Mayor Sanyukta Bhatia, after patiently listening to all issues and suggestions, assured that all grievances would be addressed. She said the Nagar Nigam was getting the area videographed to curb encroachments in Aminabad market . She also said that she had already given a waiver in most of the disputed house tax cases. It had not only given relief to the tax payers but also put a check on the corruption. She also accepted the suggestion for establishment of pink toilets and said locals and social activists should help in providing adequate space to set up the toilets.