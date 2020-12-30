Lucknow schools helping less privileged stay warm this winter

lucknow

Updated: Dec 30, 2019 22:08 IST

This December, some city schools are working to “warm up the winters” of the less privileged by donating them clothes, especially woollens, along with other necessities.

Nandini Goel, a Class 11 student of GD Goenka Public School, Lucknow, has been working to help the destitute people living in the vicinity of the school and their children stay warm. As the chill started setting in, Nandini collected cardigans and shawls and began distributing them among daily wage workers and their children. Most of these labourers work at the construction site of an upcoming club in the city.

“These children are being provided free-of-cost education too. Some medical help is also provided, as needed. Nandini and other like-minded teenagers volunteer certain hours at the site to impart knowledge to these children and interact with them,” said Raveen Pande, principal, GD Goenka Public School.

Other students of the school and some of the staff members too came forward to contribute in the cause, said the principal. “Woollen caps, scarves and shawls were distributed to the less privileged. The recipients were elated and blessed our volunteers,” said Pande.

Likewise, students of Allenhouse Public School, Lucknow, are also enthusiastically participating in the campaign #From_people_to_people. As part of it, the students collect clothes, blankets, toys and stationery from their homes and other houses in their neighbourhood and distribute the same to the underprivileged.

“On account of the severe weather conditions, we thought it was essential to help those who were not getting sufficient food, clothes or shelter -- especially the children. Our assistance promises them some hope for tomorrow. The gifts were received by the children with lots of warmth and excitement,” mentioned a press statement issued by the school.