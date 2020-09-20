Madhur Bhandarkar meets CM Yogi Adityanath, discusses new film city

lucknow

Updated: Sep 20, 2020 12:03 IST

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar met Uttar Pradesh (UP) chief minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow on Sunday morning. The meeting took place at around 10 am and the discussions centred on the CM’s announcement on Friday about the country’s “biggest and most beautiful film city” to be set up in UP’s Gautam Budh Nagar district.

The CM gifted Bhandarkar a coin with Lord Ram’s inscription on it; a copy of the RamCharitmanas, an epic poem in the Awadhi language that was composed by the 16th-century bhakti poet Goswami Tulsidas; a garland made of basil leaves and a coffee table book on the Kumbh Mela that was held at Prayagraj last year, said the people familiar with the matter.

Some ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders said the meeting assumed significance in the backdrop of the film city announcement.

During a meeting to review development works in UP’s Meerut division (comprising Meerut, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr, Hapur, Baghpat and Gautam Budh Nagar districts) via a video conference on Friday night, the CM had asked officials to find a suitable plot in Gautam Budh Nagar district for setting up the proposed film city.

“The CM announced to set up the biggest and most beautiful film city of the country in Gautam Budh Nagar district. He instructed officials to search for a suitable plot in or around Noida, Greater Noida or Yamuna Expressway and prepare an action plan to that effect,” said a statement issued by the UP government.

Actor Kangana Ranaut has lauded the CM for the announcement.

Dr Chandramohan, secretary of the BJP’s UP unit, said that the proposed film city would generate revenue, create jobs and also help showcase the state’s rich heritage.

“There are vast untapped spots in UP that have pristine natural beauty. Though the project (film city) has been talked about for long, now it has got the much-needed push,” he said.