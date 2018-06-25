Man steals Rs 80 lakh from Mumbai firm, organises a feast for the poor in UP

A man who had been on the run after committing a theft of Rs 80 lakh in a Mumbai-based courier company, was arrested from Uttar Pradesh’s Vrindavan on Sunday where he had organised a ‘bhandara’ (feast for poor) recently.

Ramesh Bhai (35), a native of Patan district of Gujarat, was arrested by the Mumbai and Vrindavan police. The cops recovered Rs 10.68 lakh, 118 grams gold jewellery and five cell phones from him.

He had taken up a job as an agent in a courier company owned by one Praful Patel in Mumbai. After committing the theft, he travelled to different cities and came to reside in Chaitanya Vihar locality in Vrindavan about 15 days ago and was living lavishly.

“The accused was living a luxurious life and had organised a lavish ‘bhandara’ in Vrindavan recently. He was popular among beggars whom he used to donate Rs 2,000,” Vrindavan police station in-charge, Subodh Kumar Singh said.

“He revealed that he had donated Rs 50,000 for the renovation of the Hanuman Temple in Vrindavan and Rs 3.5 lakh for better steamers in river Yamuna in Vrindavan,” the officer said.

After the arrest, the Mumbai police sought transit remand and took Ramesh Bhai to Mumbai after court orders on Saturday, he said.