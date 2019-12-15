e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 15, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Dec 15, 2019
Home / Lucknow

Maya hits out at Cong over alliance with Sena

lucknow Updated: Dec 15, 2019 21:27 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
BSP chief Mayawati has said the Congress should make its stand on VD Savarkar clear.
BSP chief Mayawati has said the Congress should make its stand on VD Savarkar clear.(Deepak Gupta/HT File Photo)
         

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Sunday took a swipe at Congress over its alliance with the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra after Rahul Gandhi’s attack on VD Savarkar.

In a Tweet, she said the Shiv Sena was still committed to its basic agenda, despite running a coalition government in Maharashtra.

“On the Citizenship Amendment Bill (now an Act), the Shiv Sena supported the central government. Now, it has made it clear that it will not tolerate the Congress view on Savarkar. The Congress is still continuing its alliance with the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra. It clearly shows the dual character of the Congress,” she said.

Mayawati further said Congress should clear its stand on its alliance with the Shiv Sena and views on Savarkar, else it will be considered a gimmick to divert the attention of the people from its weakness.

Congress leaders hit back at the BSP chief. Congress leader Nadeem Javed, in a tweet, said the Bahujan Samaj Party formed three governments with the support of the BJP in UP in the past.

“After Gujarat riots, Mayawati went there to address rallies in support of the BJP. She is not speaking against the BJP due to the fear of the central agencies. By forming the government in alliance with the NCP and the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra, the Congress had stopped the BJP from grabbing power,” he said.

top news
UP police, students clash at AMU over violence at Delhi’s Jamia
UP police, students clash at AMU over violence at Delhi’s Jamia
Buses torched as protesters clash with police in Delhi over citizenship law
Buses torched as protesters clash with police in Delhi over citizenship law
Several Jamia students detained following protests over citizenship law
Several Jamia students detained following protests over citizenship law
Problem in Meghalaya, says CM Sangma; Amit Shah calls him for more talks
Problem in Meghalaya, says CM Sangma; Amit Shah calls him for more talks
Fadnavis seeks Rahul Gandhi’s ‘unconditional apology’ over Savarkar remark
Fadnavis seeks Rahul Gandhi’s ‘unconditional apology’ over Savarkar remark
National Conference asks PM to start direct dialogue with people of J-K
National Conference asks PM to start direct dialogue with people of J-K
Realme X2 Pro review: You can settle with this flagship killer
Realme X2 Pro review: You can settle with this flagship killer
Delhi: Stone pelting, lathicharge as anti-Citizenship law protest worsens
Delhi: Stone pelting, lathicharge as anti-Citizenship law protest worsens
trending topics
HTLS 2019Mardaani 2 movie reviewRealme Buds AirUPPSC PCS Admit Card 2019Smriti IraniIPL 2020 auctionVirat KohliICC T20I Rankings

don't miss

latest news

india news

Lucknow News