Maya hits out at Cong over alliance with Sena

lucknow

Updated: Dec 15, 2019 21:27 IST

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Sunday took a swipe at Congress over its alliance with the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra after Rahul Gandhi’s attack on VD Savarkar.

In a Tweet, she said the Shiv Sena was still committed to its basic agenda, despite running a coalition government in Maharashtra.

“On the Citizenship Amendment Bill (now an Act), the Shiv Sena supported the central government. Now, it has made it clear that it will not tolerate the Congress view on Savarkar. The Congress is still continuing its alliance with the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra. It clearly shows the dual character of the Congress,” she said.

Mayawati further said Congress should clear its stand on its alliance with the Shiv Sena and views on Savarkar, else it will be considered a gimmick to divert the attention of the people from its weakness.

Congress leaders hit back at the BSP chief. Congress leader Nadeem Javed, in a tweet, said the Bahujan Samaj Party formed three governments with the support of the BJP in UP in the past.

“After Gujarat riots, Mayawati went there to address rallies in support of the BJP. She is not speaking against the BJP due to the fear of the central agencies. By forming the government in alliance with the NCP and the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra, the Congress had stopped the BJP from grabbing power,” he said.