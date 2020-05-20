e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 20, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Lucknow / Mayawati accuses Cong, BJP of doing politics over issue of sending migrants home

Mayawati accuses Cong, BJP of doing politics over issue of sending migrants home

The former UP chief minister said BSP workers have been helping migrants in the entire country “without caring for publicity”.

lucknow Updated: May 20, 2020 15:41 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Harshita Singh
Press Trust of India | Posted by Harshita Singh
Lucknow
“Unlike the BJP and Congress, BSP has not indulged in any disgusting politics,” she said.
“Unlike the BJP and Congress, BSP has not indulged in any disgusting politics,” she said.(ANI)
         

BSP chief Mayawati on Wednesday lashed out at the Congress and BJP, accusing them of doing politics over the issue of sending migrant labourers home.

The Congress and Uttar Pradesh government have been involved in a war of words over the issue of buses for migrants. In a series of tweets, Mayawati said, “The disgusting politics being done in the past several days, specially by the BJP and Congress in the name of sending migrant labourers home is most unfortunate. Are these parties accusing each other in connivance to divert attention from the tragedy?”.

“If it is not so then the BSP has to say that instead of insisting on sending the migrants by buses, the Congress should help them go home by trains by arranging their tickets,” she said in another tweet.

The former UP chief minister said BSP workers have been helping migrants in the entire country “without caring for publicity”.

“Unlike the BJP and Congress, BSP has not indulged in any disgusting politics,” she said.

“Also, BSP has a suggestion for the Congress party that if they have to help the migrants return through buses only and not by train, then it would be better that they send these buses to Congress-ruled states for helping labourers “ Mayawati said.

The UP government on Tuesday said the list of 1,000 buses offered by the Congress to ferry migrant workers contained registration numbers of two-wheelers and cars.

The Congress, however, rejected the claim, challenging Yogi Adityanath’s government to conduct a “physical verification” of the buses.

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCyclone AmphanCovid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

lucknow news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In