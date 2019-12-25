e-paper
Wednesday, Dec 25, 2019
Lucknow / Mayawati's call to Muslim community over CAA

Mayawati’s call to Muslim community over CAA

lucknow Updated: Dec 25, 2019 00:14 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Tuesday called upon the members of the Muslim community to remain alert on the issue of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

In a tweet, Mayawati said the Muslim community should contemplate if they were being exploited politically and if the violent protests had added to their suffering as well.

The BSP chief demanded that the central government should clear the apprehensions of the community on CAA/NRC. “The government should ensure that Muslims are satisfied on the issue,” she said.

Mayawati said BSP state unit president Munkad Ali had been directed to visit the families whose members had been killed in the protests organized to oppose CAA and NRC in various districts across UP. State unit president Munkad Ali comes from West UP and enjoys influence over the Muslim community in the area. Along with meeting the victims, Ali will tell the members of the Muslim community about the party stand on the issue.

Mayawati statement came immediately after announcement by the Congress that its national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will visit Meerut to meet the victims of the CAA protest there. On Monday, Priyanka visited Bijnor to meet the family members of protesters who were allegedly killed in police firing.

Located in West UP, Bijnor and Meerut are considered stronghold of the Bahujan Samaj Party. The BSP had condemned the violence and arson during the CAA protests across the state. Mayawati had directed the party members to hand over memorandum to the district administration to register protest of the party against CAA and NRC instead of hitting the streets.

