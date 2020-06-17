e-paper
Home / Lucknow / MP Guv put on support system, condition ‘serious but under control’: Hospital

MP Guv put on support system, condition ‘serious but under control’: Hospital

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had visited the hospital on Tuesday and enquired about the governor’s health.

lucknow Updated: Jun 17, 2020 15:26 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Lucknow
Madhya Pradesh Lalji Tandon, 85, was admitted to the Medanta Hospital here on June 11 with breathing problems, difficulty in urination and fever.
Madhya Pradesh Lalji Tandon, 85, was admitted to the Medanta Hospital here on June 11 with breathing problems, difficulty in urination and fever.
         

Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon has been put on a support system and his condition is “serious but under control”, hospital officials said on Wednesday. “He (Tandon) is on support system. He is not deteriorating. We all are praying he should come out. His condition is serious, but under control,” Medanta Hospital Director Rakesh Kapoor told PTI.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel visited the hospital and enquired about the well being of Tandon and wished him a speedy recovery, the UP Raj Bhavan said in a statement here.

Tandon, 85, was admitted to the Medanta Hospital here on June 11 with breathing problems, difficulty in urination and fever. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had visited the hospital on Tuesday and enquired about the governor’s health.

