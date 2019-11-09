Muted Jai Shri Ram greetings, slow kirtan at UP BJP office

lucknow

Updated: Nov 09, 2019 20:31 IST

A temple inside the Uttar Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters in Lucknow played slow kirtan (hymns) and a few party cadres strolled around, whispering ‘Jai Shri Ram’ greetings to acquaintances and media persons who arrived at the party office, expecting a response on the Ayodhya verdict.

That was about the only activity one witnessed even a couple of hours after it was known that the Supreme Court ordered the Centre to set up a trust for temple construction at what was referred to as the ‘disputed site’ while directing the government to allot alternative land for a mosque.

CADRE MAY LIGHT DIYAS AT HOME

Some party workers said while there was no ‘official’ word on this, yet cadres wanting to celebrate the verdict ‘could’ light ‘diyas’ (earthen lamps) at their home.

“There aren’t any celebrations, for sure. As a responsible party, we aren’t approaching the decision as ‘us vs them’. Instead, the cadres can light diyas at their homes. RSS and VHP workers too might do the same,” said a UP BJP leader who did not wish to be named.

BJP’s MUSLIM CADRE, LEADERS WELCOME JUDGEMENT

“We are appealing to all to set an example of unity and togetherness. Let’s set a bright example so that the historic verdict only strengthens the country’s secular and democratic fabric,” said Khurshid Alam, a BJP youth wing leader.

Prior to the verdict, the party had got its Muslim leaders like Mohsin Raza, the lone Muslim face of the Yogi Adityanath government, to connect with the community and meet several clerics who subsequently issued appeals for amity.

UP BJP LEADERS WELCOME JUDGEMENT

The state BJP leadership, including chief minister Yogi Adityanath, his ministers, state chief of the ruling BJP Swatantra Dev Singh, state general secretary (organisation) Sunil Bansal and others started giving their reactions only after RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah had welcomed the judgment thus setting the line that the Sangh Parivar and its outfits were to take.

Outside the party office that has pictures of top BJP leaders, including prominent leaders of the temple movement like Lal Krishna Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi, there wasn’t much activity.