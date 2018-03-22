NCW experts to sensitise UP cops on crime against women

In collaboration with the National Commission for Women (NCW) of India, the UP police will soon launch a drive to sensitise police personnel and general public on crime against women. NCW experts will also counsel cops and hold capacity building exercise for them.

NCW member Rekha Sharma, who holds additional charge as the organisation’s chairperson, along with some other members of the commission met UP director general of police OP Singh on Wednesday to discuss the matter.

The DGP said NCW authorities had a discussion over crime against women in the state and chalked out a plan to sensitise police personnel on the issue. He said the NCW members assured to conduct sensitisation programmes for cops at district and police station levels across Uttar Pradesh.

Singh said NCW members also assured of capacity building exercise for police personnel to improve their skills and knowledge related to crime against women. As part of this, police personnel will be told about the existing laws, amendments made in them and special laws related to crime against women introduced in the past few years.

He said this drive would help police personnel in attending to complaints of women in a better and effective manner and gradually improve the image of UP police.