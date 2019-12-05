e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 05, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Dec 05, 2019

NCW seeks detailed report from DGP

lucknow Updated: Dec 05, 2019 22:25 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Thursday sought a detailed report from the UP director general of police (DGP) on the Unnao incident, where a rape survivor was allegedly set ablaze by five men, including the rape accused.

In a letter to DGP OP Singh, NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma also expressed concern about rising crime against women in Uttar Pradesh.

“The commission is disturbed by the rising crime against women in the state despite enactment of several laws,” the letter said.

The commission has asked the DGP to furnish the report about the gangrape case filed by the woman in December last year.

Sharma said, “Police owe an explanation in this case. We have sought the status of the case, and will ensure action in case of a lackadaisical approach by the authorities.”

Besides this, Sharma had sought a detailed report regarding such cases in UP in the last three years.

“I have sought a report on the status of other such cases in the last three years,” she added.

Earlier in an interview to HT, Sharma had said the UP police never responded to the notices issued by the commission in time.

She had also talked about the lack of sensitivity among police personnel in dealing with cases of crime against women.

top news
Set on fire, UP gangrape survivor ran a kilometre seeking help
Set on fire, UP gangrape survivor ran a kilometre seeking help
Donald Trump impeachment proceedings to go ahead, says US House Speaker
Donald Trump impeachment proceedings to go ahead, says US House Speaker
‘Violated bail conditions on very first day’: Javadekar on Chidambaram
‘Violated bail conditions on very first day’: Javadekar on Chidambaram
‘He is a good player but...’: Former Pak all-rounder makes big Kohli claim
‘He is a good player but...’: Former Pak all-rounder makes big Kohli claim
IAF chief RKS Bhadauria safe after Pearl Harbor shooting incident
IAF chief RKS Bhadauria safe after Pearl Harbor shooting incident
Electric eel lights up Christmas tree in aquarium. Watch mesmerising video
Electric eel lights up Christmas tree in aquarium. Watch mesmerising video
Teacher shot three times in front of her five-year-old daughter in Mohali
Teacher shot three times in front of her five-year-old daughter in Mohali
WorldView | Finland launches drive to attract Indian professionals
WorldView | Finland launches drive to attract Indian professionals
trending topics
HTLS 2019Sabarimala verdictP ChidambaramNirav ModiAlia BhattNeha KakkarKangana RanautiPhone 11 proJEE Mains admit card

don't miss

latest news

India News

Lucknow News