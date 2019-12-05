NCW seeks detailed report from DGP

lucknow

Updated: Dec 05, 2019 22:25 IST

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Thursday sought a detailed report from the UP director general of police (DGP) on the Unnao incident, where a rape survivor was allegedly set ablaze by five men, including the rape accused.

In a letter to DGP OP Singh, NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma also expressed concern about rising crime against women in Uttar Pradesh.

“The commission is disturbed by the rising crime against women in the state despite enactment of several laws,” the letter said.

The commission has asked the DGP to furnish the report about the gangrape case filed by the woman in December last year.

Sharma said, “Police owe an explanation in this case. We have sought the status of the case, and will ensure action in case of a lackadaisical approach by the authorities.”

Besides this, Sharma had sought a detailed report regarding such cases in UP in the last three years.

“I have sought a report on the status of other such cases in the last three years,” she added.

Earlier in an interview to HT, Sharma had said the UP police never responded to the notices issued by the commission in time.

She had also talked about the lack of sensitivity among police personnel in dealing with cases of crime against women.