Home / Lucknow / 'No decision on film city location': Uttar Pradesh govt tells HC

‘No decision on film city location’: Uttar Pradesh govt tells HC

The double-judge bench of Justice Rajan Roy and Justice Saurabh Lavania on Thursday quashed the petition and allowed the petitioner to file the petition again, if required.

lucknow Updated: Jan 08, 2021, 22:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
The film city project is planned to be one of the most prestigious projects of the Yogi Adityanath government with an aim to develop Uttar Pradesh as an alternative to Bollywood based in Mumbai, Maharashtra.
The film city project is planned to be one of the most prestigious projects of the Yogi Adityanath government with an aim to develop Uttar Pradesh as an alternative to Bollywood based in Mumbai, Maharashtra.
         

A public interest litigation (PIL) challenging the film city project of Uttar Pradesh government was quashed by the Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court after the petitioner withdrew the PIL when the government informed the court that no decision had been taken as yet on the project’s location.

The double-judge bench of Justice Rajan Roy and Justice Saurabh Lavania on Thursday quashed the petition and allowed the petitioner to file the petition again, if required.

The Kalakaar Association in Lucknow had filed the PIL seeking a stay on the proposed film city project in Noida.

Lawyer CB Pandey appeared on behalf of the petitioner and lawyer Anand Dwivedi on behalf of the Union government as Noida is part of the National Capital Region (NCR).

Appearing on behalf of the state government, lawyer Siddharth Dhawan and other lawyers apprised the court that as of now there was only a proposal for building the film city in Noida.

Reports have been sought regarding availability of land and other facilities which are being examined, therefore, the writ petition at this stage is premature, said Dhawan.

Pandey stated that at this stage, he would not press for the petition and sought liberty to file a fresh plea as and when, if at all, an occasion arose.

“As we have not entered into merits of the controversy in view of the statements made on behalf of the state and the opposite party, all pleas are open for being raised at the appropriate stage, if a cause exists,” said the court.

“In view of the statement made by CB Pandey, the petition is dismissed as withdrawn with liberty as aforesaid,” added the court.

The film city project is planned to be one of the most prestigious projects of the Yogi Adityanath government with an aim to develop Uttar Pradesh as an alternative to Bollywood based in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

In MEA’s clear-cut message to US, a reminder on S-400 deal
JP Nadda to launch BJP’s poll campaign for Bengal farmers on Saturday
India says maintaining communications with China for complete disengagement at LAC
Asked police to give intelligence updates on farmers’ protests: Punjab CM
6 reasons to quit WhatsApp and pick Signal
Mike Pompeo says US not ‘banana republic’ after mob attacks Capitol
Republican Ben Sasse would consider Democratic effort to impeach Trump
Amit Sadh: Don’t want to be a star but there should be place for everyone
