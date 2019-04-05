Not much headway in efforts to rescue Uttar Pradesh girl trapped in borewell

Army personnel and NDRF teams were facing obstacles in their efforts to rescue an eight-year-old girl who had fallen into a 60-feet deep borewell in Farrukhabad district on Wednesday, as loose soil made digging extremely difficult, said officials.

Rescue operation had to be stopped for a few hours on Thursday as loose soil and sand did not allow the army team to dig for more than 30 feet parallel to the borewell, they added.

The girl, Seema, was still trapped in the borewell and rescue operation was on till last reports came in.

Meanwhile, residents held special meetings throughout the district to pray for the girl’s safety. “All efforts are being made to rescue the girl. A team of 40 army personnel reached Rasheedapur village on Thursday morning from Agra and a 15-member team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) arrived from Lucknow in the afternoon to join the rescue operation,” superintendent of police, Farrukhabad, Anil Mishra said.

A technical team of the army, which consists of experts in dealing with such situations, also arrived at on Thursday morning.

During the rescue operation, two army jawans got trapped when soil caved in during digging.

Both of them were brought out with the help of a rope. A team of doctors attended to the jawans who suffered minor injuries.

A 30-member team of the Sikh Light Infantry Regiment was the first to respond to the SOS on Wednesday after initial attempts to bring out the girl failed.

The team tried to reach the girl through a parallel pit but work stopped after midnight when it found that the soil was loose and caving in.

Additional superintendent of police Tribhuvan Singh said the girl was alive and the rescue teams had heard her moaning.

“A team of doctors is keeping an eye on the girl with the help of a camera and other devices that were lowered into the borewell. The doctors are making sure that oxygen is supplied to her continuously through cylinders,” he said. Seema’s uncle Mahesh Singh, a resident of Rashidapur, had got the boring done for a submersible pump.

After digging up to about 60 feet, the labourers left for lunch leaving the borewell unguarded.

Shortly afterwards, Seema started playing near the borewell. It is unclear how she fell into it but a villager Ram Dulare first spotted the girl screaming from inside the borewell.

Dulare dialled the 100 integrated emergency response police system after which the police arrived. The army was called in from the Fatehgarh Garrison after initial efforts to rescue the girl failed.

