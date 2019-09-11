Now, three govt degree colleges to run on PPP model

lucknow

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 21:42 IST

To improve the quality of education in state-run institutions, the UP government has decided to operate three newly constructed government degree colleges in Sultanpur, Unnao and Hardoi on public private partnership (PPP) model.

The government is making available infrastructure, including land and buildings, while private firms or individuals would run and manage the institutions, said an official.

Entrepreneurs in the education sector have been invited to submit their proposals on how these institutions will be operated.

The colleges proposed to be run on PPP model are: Rajkiya Krishi Mahavidyalay in Hardoi (ready with hostel facilities for boys and girls); Rajkiya Mahavidyalay in Rasoolpur area of Unnao and Rajkiya Mahavidyalay in Sultanpur, said Rajiv Pandey, joint director, higher education who issued a letter in this regard on September 9.

The applicants can send their proposals to regional higher education officer, Alok Kumar Srivastava, by September 12, the letter reads.

“The proposal that the government will receive from entreprenuers will be tabled before deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma for his approval,” he said.

During a review meeting some time back, chief minister Yogi Adityanath had expressed his desire to try out running a few colleges on PPP model, said an official. This is just the first lot of three colleges that the state government intends to run on PPP model, a source said.

First Published: Sep 11, 2019 21:42 IST