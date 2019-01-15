PhD admissions: 5% relaxation for SC, ST candidates

University of Lucknow has decided that in the ongoing PhD admissions, a 5% relaxation in marks (from 50% to 45%) in the entrance test shall be allowed for SC/ST/OBC/non-creamy layer/differently-abled candidates. The decision was taken at the academic council meeting of the university held on Monday.

The decision is in sync with the Gazette of India: Extraordinary notification from ministry of human resource development (University Grants Commission) dated August 27, 2018 regarding Minimum Standards and Procedure for Award of M Phil/PhD Degrees (first amendment) Regulations, 2018.

Another decision taken in the meeting was that the unfilled seats after admission from these SC/ST/OBC/Non creamy layer/Differently-abled categories will be transferred to the next year for admission in the same respective categories, informed NK Pandey, LU spokesperson.

These resolutions were also passed in the executive council meeting held on Monday. LU has become the first state university to adopt this Gazette notification in the interest of the society.

First Published: Jan 15, 2019 09:53 IST