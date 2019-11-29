PM-KISAN scheme: Mismatch of names puts question mark on 11 million farmers’ next instalment

lucknow

Updated: Nov 29, 2019 19:41 IST

Mismatch of names on Aadhar cards and the ones uploaded on the PM-KISAN (Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi) scheme portal or entered into bank passbooks is proving to be a stumbling block for nearly 11 million Uttar Pradesh farmers in getting the benefits of the minimum income support scheme, according to chief secretary RK Tiwari’s letter to district magistrates and other officials.

The mismatch of names will affect the prospects of these farmers getting the next instalment due in December, the letter adds. Under this scheme, eligible farmers are supposed to get up to Rs 6,000 per year as minimum income support in three equal instalments.

According to the letter written on November 21, over 62 % of the total beneficiaries in Uttar Pradesh do not have correct data feeding.

“There are more than 111 lakh (11 million) pending cases in which the beneficiaries’ name entered into the data uploaded on the PM-KISAN portal is different from the one mentioned in the Aadhaar (card),” Tiwari said in the letter.

“If a beneficiary’s name uploaded on the portal is not corrected (and) matching his name written in the Aadhaar card, the next instalment due from December 1 will not be available to the farmer,” he said. The Centre’s deadline for Aadhaar seeding comes to an end on Saturday (November 30).

According to the letter, there are also around two million additional farmers whose data has been rejected by the Centre because of their incorrect bank account details, while the data of many eligible families is yet to be sent to the state headquarters for their inclusion in the scheme.

In the letter, the chief secretary asked the DMs to launch a special drive till November 30 to rectify the data and send the data of the left-out families to the state headquarters.

“The chief minister has expressed concern over the slow progress of the PM-KISAN scheme in the state and has ordered completion of all the work by November 30,” the chief secretary said in his letter.

Sources in the agriculture department, the nodal body for execution of the scheme, said that despite all the efforts 30-40% of the beneficiaries’ data might still not be rectified by November 30. “We have not compiled the field data yet, but we think not more than 70% work will be completed. We may have to request the Centre to give us some more time,” said sources.

UP has identified a total 17,761,825 (17.77 million) beneficiaries under the PM-Kisan that was launched before the Lok Sabha elections.

While 16,714,180 (16.71 million) of the total farmers got their first installment, the second installment was given to only 15,385,253 (15.39 million) farmers. The number of beneficiaries who could get the third installment further shrank to 12,453,931 (12.45 million) due to incorrect data entries or non-availability of Aadhaar.

The fourth instalment due in December is subject to the correct data seeding matching with the Aadhaar details unless the Centre agrees to give some relief.