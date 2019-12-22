Police action against social activists undemocratic: UPCC president

lucknow

Updated: Dec 22, 2019 17:01 IST

UP Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu on Sunday described the police action against social workers, citizens’ groups, students, intellectuals and other organisations staging peaceful protest against the new citizenship law as undemocratic.

“Police are forcibly trying to silence peaceful protesters, which has left the common citizens angry. So far, over 24 people have been killed and scores injured. It has led to complete anarchy across the state. Even an eight-year-old boy was killed and thousands were sent to jail,” said Lallu.

“I have written to the governor for the release of those who were protesting peacefully,” he said adding, “the chief minister’s adverse language like ‘will take revenge’ sparked more agitations.”

“It seems that police were under political pressure to not let people express their views on the new law. In several cities, people came out from their homes in thousands to protest against the CAA but were not allowed to express themselves,” Lallu said adding, he had demanded compensation of Rs 50 lakh each for those killed and Rs5 lakh each for those injured.

“Besides, all these incidents must be probed by a High Court judge. The role of police officers in the violence must be probed.”

Ajay Singh Lallu demanded release of Congress spokesperson Sadaf Jafar immediately. He said, “Sadaf Jafar was making video when she was arrested and news of her arrest was not shared by police for the next 24 hours. This suppression of voice must be condemned.”

“In the name of CAA and NRC, the state government wants to make everyone stand in the queue once again,” he said adding, “The administration wants to shift the blame on the Popular Front of India. If the PFI was acting against the interest of people and was a threat to law and order for last three months, why the administration failed to act against it. It’s intelligence failure and failure of the administration in controlling violence.”