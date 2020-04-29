Post lockdown, 17 green zone districts in UP set to get maximum relief

lucknow

Updated: Apr 29, 2020 23:48 IST

Seventeen Uttar Pradesh districts, which have not reported a single Covid-19 positive case since the outbreak of the pandemic, are likely to get the maximum relief in terms of resumption of commercial, industrial, construction and agriculture activities, once the lockdown ends on May 3.

Dubbed as districts in green zone, these areas will see minimum possible restrictions, unlike in districts where there are cases, said a senior state government officer familiar with the development.

Additional chief secretary, Home, Awanish Kumar Awasthi said, “The green districts are likely to get maximum relief with opening up of various activities. The state government departments as well as the district magistrates have been directed to prepare a work plan for the starting of the activities in these districts.”

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath had also directed senior officers of various state government departments to draw up a plan for activities that could be permitted in ‘green’ and ‘orange’ zones.

Districts that do not have enough confirmed cases to meet the ‘red zone’, but are being seen as potential hotspots, are part of the ‘orange zone’.

Awasthi said though activities will get momentum in green districts, it is likely to be restricted in orange districts while there will be no activity in areas where the Covid-19 positive cases have been reported.

Dubbed as red zones, there will no activities in the districts where 20 or more Covid-19 cases have been reported, Awasthi had said.

The chief minister had directed the DMs of all 75 districts to take decision regarding starting of the activities according to the situation in the respective districts.

“Much will depend on the decision of the DMs,” he said.

On April 16, the state government has given nod to the continuous process industries, including steel, chemical, refineries, fertilizer, paper, sugar mills, cement, tyre and textile (not garment) factories to start operation in the green and orange districts, said a state government officer.

The state government will implement the central guideline for starting various activities in the green and orange zones. The 7,425 industrial units have been activated and estimated 1.33 lakh labourers have been employed. They will stay in the premises of the factory, he said.

The state government has already started works on the three expressways, Purvanchal Expressway, Bundelkhand Expressway and Gorakhpur Link expressway.

The Public Works Department (PWD) is planning to launch 225 projects while the rural drinking water department is set to begin work in 78 projects.

The state government has also ordered resumption of operation at 32,345 common service centres and 12,027 brick kilns in the green and orange zone districts.

The minor irrigation department is planning to start construction on 84 check dams and 96 ponds in the green zone districts.

The DMs of the green and orange districts have been directed to permit the transportation of construction materials in the respective districts, he said.

The 119 sugar mills are continuing with the crushing of the canes and manufacture of the sanitizer in the distilleries, he said.

Along with the opening of the state secretariat in Lucknow with one third officers/ employees, the state government has directed the DMs of the green and orange zones to start working in the collectorate and other state government departments according to the guideline issued by the state government.

The operation of the public transport is likely to be banned, he said.