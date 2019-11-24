e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 24, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Nov 25, 2019

Post PG, rural doctors demand posting at higher centres

lucknow Updated: Nov 24, 2019 22:41 IST
Gaurav Saigal
Gaurav Saigal
Hindustantimes
         

Government doctors who passed post graduate courses, are demanding posting at higher medical centres under a scheme and have submitted a representation to the health authorities.

“These doctors have completed advanced/PG course but are posted at community health centres where they cannot contribute to patient care with what they have now learned, because the facilities and medical team is not at par,” said Dr Sachin Vaish, president, Provincial Medical Services Association (PMSA), a body of government doctors.

Under the scheme, doctors posted in rural pockets of the state were given some seats in PG course in state run medical institutes, based on their service period in rural areas. The scheme was started in 2014 and till now two batches (58 and 60 doctors) have joined back. The third batch of 215 doctors is about to finish the PG course. Doctors who have joined back did PG in orthopaedics, anaesthesia, general surgery, medicine, skin, pulmonary medicine, pathology, gynaecology etc.

“They are not asking for a transfer to a district of their choice or their home district. They are willing to work at district level hospital so that their learning may be used,” said Dr Amit Singh, general secretary PMSA. Dr Singh who met the director general (medical health), said doctors in CHCs were unable to do eye surgery as equipment or anaesthetists were not available.

“If a doctor now has a degree in orthopaedic surgery, why should he remain posted at a CHC where he cannot do such surgeries? When CHCs become equipped with round-the-clock anaesthetists, the same doctor can come back but till then he should be given posting at the district hospital,” said Dr Vaish.

In 2017, about 60 doctors got the facility to do PG course in state run medical institutes and they will join back in 2020. In 2018, another 100 joined PG courses. Hence every year more doctors would gain expertise. The health department should to make a policy to utilize them best else they would get discouraged, said Dr Vaish.

The scheme

Under the scheme, doctors posted in rural pockets of the state were given admission in PG courses in state-run medical institutes in Uttar Pradesh. Their eligibility was based on their service period in rural areas. Once eligible, they passed the test and then got seats as per the result. The scheme was started in 2014 and till now two batches (of 58 and 60 such doctors) have joined back. The third batch of 215 doctors is about to finish the PG course.

top news
Ajit Pawar’s statement false, no alliance with BJP: Sharad Pawar clarifies
Ajit Pawar’s statement false, no alliance with BJP: Sharad Pawar clarifies
Sharad Pawar our leader, BJP-NCP alliance will provide stable govt: Ajit Pawar
Sharad Pawar our leader, BJP-NCP alliance will provide stable govt: Ajit Pawar
Eye on Indian community, UK poll manifestos mention Kashmir, Punjab
Eye on Indian community, UK poll manifestos mention Kashmir, Punjab
19-year-old man held with Rs 50 lakh at Delhi Metro station; I-T dept roped in
19-year-old man held with Rs 50 lakh at Delhi Metro station; I-T dept roped in
Over 1.2 billion records of personal data exposed in massive breach
Over 1.2 billion records of personal data exposed in massive breach
‘You might need to ask’: Manjrekar tells Bhogle, faces backlash
‘You might need to ask’: Manjrekar tells Bhogle, faces backlash
Virat Kohli suggests changes in ICC World Test Championship format
Virat Kohli suggests changes in ICC World Test Championship format
Sharad vs Ajit Pawar on Twitter as NCP tells new Dy CM to ‘accept mistake’
Sharad vs Ajit Pawar on Twitter as NCP tells new Dy CM to ‘accept mistake’
trending topics
India vs Bangladesh Live ScoreDelhi air qualityHTLS 2019WB Police Admit Card 2019Madhuri DixitFatima Sana ShaikhAIIMS PG Entrance ResultXiaomi Redmi K30Sundar Pichai

don't miss

latest news

India News

Lucknow News