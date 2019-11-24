Post PG, rural doctors demand posting at higher centres

lucknow

Government doctors who passed post graduate courses, are demanding posting at higher medical centres under a scheme and have submitted a representation to the health authorities.

“These doctors have completed advanced/PG course but are posted at community health centres where they cannot contribute to patient care with what they have now learned, because the facilities and medical team is not at par,” said Dr Sachin Vaish, president, Provincial Medical Services Association (PMSA), a body of government doctors.

Under the scheme, doctors posted in rural pockets of the state were given some seats in PG course in state run medical institutes, based on their service period in rural areas. The scheme was started in 2014 and till now two batches (58 and 60 doctors) have joined back. The third batch of 215 doctors is about to finish the PG course. Doctors who have joined back did PG in orthopaedics, anaesthesia, general surgery, medicine, skin, pulmonary medicine, pathology, gynaecology etc.

“They are not asking for a transfer to a district of their choice or their home district. They are willing to work at district level hospital so that their learning may be used,” said Dr Amit Singh, general secretary PMSA. Dr Singh who met the director general (medical health), said doctors in CHCs were unable to do eye surgery as equipment or anaesthetists were not available.

“If a doctor now has a degree in orthopaedic surgery, why should he remain posted at a CHC where he cannot do such surgeries? When CHCs become equipped with round-the-clock anaesthetists, the same doctor can come back but till then he should be given posting at the district hospital,” said Dr Vaish.

In 2017, about 60 doctors got the facility to do PG course in state run medical institutes and they will join back in 2020. In 2018, another 100 joined PG courses. Hence every year more doctors would gain expertise. The health department should to make a policy to utilize them best else they would get discouraged, said Dr Vaish.

