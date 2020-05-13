e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 13, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Lucknow / Provide vehicles to those walking their way to home: Yogi to officials

Provide vehicles to those walking their way to home: Yogi to officials

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said arrangements should be made to provide vehicle to migrant labourers found walking on road or rail tracks anywhere in Uttar Pradesh.

lucknow Updated: May 13, 2020 21:07 IST
Umesh Raghuvanshi
Umesh Raghuvanshi
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.(ANI Photo)
         

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said arrangements should be made to provide vehicle to migrant labourers found walking on road or rail tracks anywhere in Uttar Pradesh.

Presiding over a high level meeting to review the lockdown situation and arrival of migrants, the CM said the lockdown should be strictly implemented in Agra, Meerut and Kanpur Nagar districts.

He said respective state governments should be informed about residents of other states who wanted to go back to their homes.

Yogi said all those coming back to UP should be screened and quarantined.

He also ordered arrangements for medical treatment of migrants who are not found in good health.

He said capacity of quarantine centres should be increased in view of arrival of large number of migrant labourers.

He also asked officials to formulate an action plan to provide jobs to migrant labourers.

Insisting that giving a push to industry was needed to restore economic activities in the state, the CM said appropriate amendments to sectoral policies should be made to simplify them.

He said a revenue and land bank should be set up for industrial development department.

He said social distancing should be followed while carrying out business at branches of banks, ‘mandis’ and shops.

He said there should be regular communication with members of monitoring and vigilance committees. He said all nursing homes should follow protocol while providing medical and health facilities.

top news
Thank you, says Modi to PM CARES donors; earmarks Rs 3,100 cr for Covid-19
Thank you, says Modi to PM CARES donors; earmarks Rs 3,100 cr for Covid-19
FM announces boost to MSMEs; EPF support to workers, businesses: 10 points
FM announces boost to MSMEs; EPF support to workers, businesses: 10 points
Army considers ‘tour-of-duty’ model to allow youth to serve for 3 years
Army considers ‘tour-of-duty’ model to allow youth to serve for 3 years
Special Covid package has 6 MSME reforms to power PM Modi’s reliant India mantra
Special Covid package has 6 MSME reforms to power PM Modi’s reliant India mantra
Sachin got more determined, Kohli loses his temper: Wasim Akram
Sachin got more determined, Kohli loses his temper: Wasim Akram
Maruti paves way for Toyota to launch its own Vitara Brezza SUV
Maruti paves way for Toyota to launch its own Vitara Brezza SUV
Jubilant Life Sciences Limited ties up with Gilead for remdesivir
Jubilant Life Sciences Limited ties up with Gilead for remdesivir
‘Waiting list of 3 lakhs to get trains’: Former migrant worker | On The Record
‘Waiting list of 3 lakhs to get trains’: Former migrant worker | On The Record
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Covid-19 LockdownAarogya SetuUP Covid-19 CasesMBSE HSLC Result 2020 DeclaredMizoram Board Class 10 result 2020Nirmala Sitharaman

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

lucknow news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In