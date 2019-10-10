Rahul will not stand with nation during a crisis, says Yogi in Maharashtra

lucknow

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 22:40 IST

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi while campaigning for the Maharashtra assembly polls with four back-to-back rallies in Parbhani, Jalgaon, Colaba, and Kandivali East on Thursday.

Questioning Rahul Gandhi’s decision to leave on a foreign tour as his party readied for Maharashtra and Haryana polls, Adityanath took potshots at the Wayanad MP.

“Perhaps he knew the result beforehand and hence thought of leaving on a foreign trip instead,” Adityanath said.

He also hit out at Rahul Gandhi for being away when Maharashtra was reeling under floods.

“It’s clear that Rahul Gandhi will not stand with the nation during a crisis,” he said, adding perhaps having read the writing on the wall, the Congress leader had “opted out of the political campaign altogether.”

For 10 days from Thursday, Adityanath would campaign daily in Maharashtra and Haryana till October 19. On Friday, he is scheduled to address rallies in Haryana at Panchkula, Ambala, Jind, and Sonepat.

On Saturday, he would address public rallies in Hissar, Bhiwani and Jhajhjhar. He would be back in Maharashtra again on October 13 when he would address rallies in Latur, Solapur City, and Yavatmal. He will also take a night stay in Solapur. Likewise on October 14, the chief minister will address rallies in Maharashtra in Solapur, Sangli, Beed and Aurangabad.

After Rahul Gandhi, it was the Congress-NCP combine that Yogi Adityanath targeted.

“People started migrating from here because of the corrupt practices of the Congress and the NCP. The development works in Maharashtra was stalled earlier but after the formation of the BJP government, the Fadnavis government is carrying out development work at a very fast pace,” he said.

“There is a very strong bond between Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh. The development works are being carried out under the BJP government,” he said. “Deepawali will be held in a grand manner in Ayodhya, the land of Lord Shri Ram. The entire world watches this grand event,” he said.

“We have full faith in the apex court,” he said in obvious reference to the ongoing hearings on the Ayodhya issue in the apex court.

The chief minister said the nation’s welfare was of foremost importance to the BJP.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah paved the way for prosperity with the nullification of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, but Congress has been opposing the move. The Congress saw a potential vote bank in triple talaq issue and thus took no steps to bring a law to end the archaic and evil practice prevailing for the past 70 years. Women were getting oppressed and tortured. The BJP dealt with an iron hand to end the triple talaq and brought the law on it. The entire country is congratulating PM Modi on ending the evil practice, but the Congress is opposing it. This has exposed the true face of the Congress,” he said.

