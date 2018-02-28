Road accident deaths in 2017: Uttar Pradesh tops list again

With 20,142 persons killed and another 27,507 injured in 38,811 cases of road accidents in Uttar Pradesh in 2017, the state recorded the highest number of casualties across the country again, according to the transport department’s latest report on road mishaps.

The number of deaths grew from 19,320 in 2016 to 20,142 in 2017, registering a growth of 4.25% from the previous year.

However, it was the lowest increase in the last two consecutive years, giving hope to the authorities.

“After registering a growth of 9.36% and 8.46% in deaths during 2016 and 2015, respectively, this year UP recorded an increase of just 4.25%, almost half of the previous figures, which is a positive sign. But the state still remains number one in the country as far as deaths are concerned and therefore much remains to be done,” said additional road safety commissioner Gangaphal.

He further said that as India is a signatory to the Barsilia Declaration, the number of deaths from road accidents have to be halved by 2020, with the Supreme Court Committee on Road Safety strictly monitoring the road safety measures in the states every quarter.

“We hope to curtail the number of deaths significantly if the reducing trend witnessed this year continues,” he said.

The authorities’ optimism that is based on this year’s trend may, however, be misplaced given the fact that such a reducing trend has not been witnessed for the first time, sources said.

“The rise in the number of deaths was recorded at as low as 1.76% in 2014 and the growth even reached negative ( –0.89%) in 2013, but it jumped to 8.46% in 2015 and 9.36% in 2016.

So, any complacency in this matter may be quite risky,” added the source.

A detailed analysis of the accident report for the year shows that only two dozen out of the 75 districts in UP recorded lower number of deaths, albeit only marginally in 2017 as compared to 2016, while the toll went up in all other districts.

Districts like Sant Kabirnagar, Unnao, Faizabad, Rampur and Moradabad appeared to have recorded the highest growth in deaths from road mishaps. With an increase of more than 53%, Sant Kabirnagar was on top.

The analysis further reveals that Kanpur Nagar, Lucknow, Agra, Mathura and Unnao recorded the highest number of deaths from road accidents during the year.

Kanpur Nagar with 628 deaths was on the top followed by Lucknow with 655 deaths.

UP is said to be far behind half a dozen states, including MP, in the number of road accidents, but the number of deaths in the state are the highest in the country every year and this according to sources might be due to the poor enforcement of laws related to seatbelts, helmets etc.

According to Gangaphal, the department is taking measures to improve the situation but public awareness was equally important.

“This is why we have also decided to launch a massive publicity campaign from next week to stress the importance of road safety,” he said.