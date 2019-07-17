School tragedy brings back sad memories to this Lucknow lad

The Balrampur tragedy, wherein 51 students of a primary school were hospitalized due to electric shock from a high-tension wire that was in contact with some trees on their school campus, brought back sad memories to Aditya Sharma, 15, who was electrocuted by the wires passing just a few feet away from the roof of his house in Vineet Khand III in Lucknow in September 2016.

Aditya lost his right hand in the accident. The mishap has forced him to change his ambition from becoming a lawn tennis player to a footballer.

Besides this, life has taken a sad turn for Aditya as he is not able to comfortably do his daily work. He needs help of his parents to even dress up and eat food.

But Aditya is harbouring only positive thoughts.“I am lucky that my legs are safe. I can still play football and become a big player,” he says. Recalling the trauma, he said, “I was in coma for several days and was shocked when I came to know that arm was amputated. My biggest then worry was my studies.”

Chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Upbhokta Parishad Avadhesh Varma said, “Call it lethargy or inhuman approach of Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd, 4,607 deaths have taken place due to electrocution in last six years, around 800 people had to undergo amputation and have been forced to lead a life which is dependent on others.”

The Allahabad high court had penalized UPPCL by directing them to pay Rs 60 lakh each to two kids in Chinhat, Lucknow on April 24, 2016.

Yashpal, 12, and Ankit, 14, had their hands amputated when they suffered high voltage shock from high tension line passing near their home in Gaurav Vihar, Chinhat. The court had also directed the state government to ensure that adequate measures were undertaken for the safety of residents from power lines.

But mishaps continue to happen, said Varma.

