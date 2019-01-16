Security forces, anti-Romeo squad maintain strict vigil in Kumbh Mela

Anti-Romeo squad, police and paramilitary personnel maintained a strict vigil at Sangam ghats to keep harassers and trouble-mongers at bay as Kumbh Mela began in Prayagraj on Tuesday.

Women cops of the anti-Romeo squad not only provided assistance to pilgrims but also ensured that youngsters did not loiter around at the ghats and take photographs.

Rashmi Singh, station house officer at women’s police station in mela area, said no trouble-maker was nabbed but many youths who could create trouble were identified and chased away from ghats.

“At least 50 women personnel were deployed at the ghats. They stopped people from clicking photographs and making videos from their mobile phones at places where women were taking a dip,” she added.

Women cops also acted as counsellor and ensured peace between a couple who had a tiff at the ghat over some issue, she added.

“Flying drone cameras is strictly prohibited in mela area for security reasons. Drones can only be used with special permission from the officials concerned,” ASP Rahul Srivastava said.

Cyber law expert and assistant lecturer at law faculty of the Allababad Degree College Rakesh Kumar Shukla said photographs and videos shot by unauthorised people could be misused and was punishable under the Information Technology Act.

First Published: Jan 16, 2019 11:49 IST