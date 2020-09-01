Sero survey in 11 UP districts from Friday

lucknow

The Uttar Pradesh government will conduct its first serological survey to determine the prevalence of coronavirus infection among people in Meerut, Lucknow, Kanpur, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Moradabad, Ghaziabad, Baghpat and Agra from September 4 to 6.

Additional chief secretary (health and family welfare) Amit Mohan Prasad said the survey is being conducted in coordination with Lucknow’s King George’s Medical University (KGMU). The survey will involve testing of blood serum of a group of individuals to determine presence of antibodies against the Sars-CoV-2 that causes Covid-19.

Prasad said dedicated teams are being trained for the survey.

Officials said 1,080 blood samples will be collected from select groups of people for the survey in each of the 11 districts. The samples will be sent to the KGMU to determine the presence of antibodies.

“Our lab is ready for the serological survey testing. As soon as we start getting the samples, we will start testing,” said Dr Sudhir Singh, KGMU spokesman.

“We have been testing samples for Covid-19 on reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) machines and the lab has been functioning here in the microbiology department since March. The staff is trained and equipment ready.”

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has conducted a separate serological survey in seven districts, including Balrampur, Gonda, Mau, Unnao, Auraiya, Saharanpur and Gautam Buddha Nagar. “The data will be released by National Institute of Epidemiology, Chennai, in mid-September,” said an ICMR official.