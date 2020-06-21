e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 21, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Lucknow / Solar eclipse: Overcast conditions play a spoilsport for sky gazers in UP

Solar eclipse: Overcast conditions play a spoilsport for sky gazers in UP

Arrangements were made at Indira Gandhi Planetarium here to view the solar eclipse while adhering to physical distancing norms in view of the Covid-19 outbreak, a senior official at the facility said.

lucknow Updated: Jun 21, 2020 15:45 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Lucknow
The annular solar eclipse occurs when the sun, moon and the earth come in a straight line.
The annular solar eclipse occurs when the sun, moon and the earth come in a straight line. (Reuters Photo)
         

Overcast conditions here on Sunday proved a dampener for sky gazers keen on having a glimpse of an annular solar eclipse which coincided with the summer solstice, the longest day in the northern hemisphere.

Arrangements were made at Indira Gandhi Planetarium here to view the solar eclipse while adhering to physical distancing norms in view of the Covid-19 outbreak, a senior official at the facility said. The annular solar eclipse occurs when the sun, moon and the earth come in a straight line. During the celestial phenomenon, the sun appears to be a ring of fire.

“The annular solar eclipse started in Lucknow around 9.27 am and continued till 2.02 pm. Because of the cloud cover, it was only around 1 pm that the eclipse was visible. At the planetarium, barely 100-150 people saw it,” Anil Yadav, state project co-ordinator at the planetarium said. He said due to the Covid-19 pandemic, people were not invited to view the eclipse. “And those who viewed it strictly followed the social distancing norms,” Yadav said. He also said the next solar eclipse will be visible in Lucknow in 2034.

The next solar eclipse in India will be in 2031, Yadav added. “The 2034 solar eclipse will be complete while the 2031 one will be partial,” Yadav said. Reports of people witnessing the solar eclipse poured in from Sonbhadra, Ballia and other cities of the state.

Meanwhile, Allahabad-based astrologer Ashutosh Varshney said, “Astrologically, this solar eclipse will mark the onset of the decline of the Covid-19 graph.

tags
top news
Nepal’s FM radio stations broadcast propaganda to back claim on Lipulekh
Nepal’s FM radio stations broadcast propaganda to back claim on Lipulekh
Satyendar Jain getting better, could be shifted to general ward on Monday
Satyendar Jain getting better, could be shifted to general ward on Monday
LIVE: Amit Shah to hold meeting today over Covid-19 with Delhi L-G, CM Kejriwal
LIVE: Amit Shah to hold meeting today over Covid-19 with Delhi L-G, CM Kejriwal
‘India will have to change its China policy’: Gen VP Malik on Galwan clash
‘India will have to change its China policy’: Gen VP Malik on Galwan clash
After FabiFlu, Hetero’s Covifor gets DCGI nod to treat Covid-19 patients
After FabiFlu, Hetero’s Covifor gets DCGI nod to treat Covid-19 patients
‘Surender Modi’: Rahul Gandhi’s fresh barb at PM on India-China face-off
‘Surender Modi’: Rahul Gandhi’s fresh barb at PM on India-China face-off
Covid-hit Beijing sees 227 cases, experts say outbreaks possible in other cities
Covid-hit Beijing sees 227 cases, experts say outbreaks possible in other cities
Can India fight war on two fronts with China & Pakistan? Gen VP Malik answers
Can India fight war on two fronts with China & Pakistan? Gen VP Malik answers
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaIndia-China stand-offSushant Singh RajputGalwan ValleyCovid-19 state tally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

lucknow news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In