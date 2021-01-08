e-paper
Home / Lucknow / SP teams visit UP crematorium accident site, Badaun; demand CBI probe in both incidents

SP teams visit UP crematorium accident site, Badaun; demand CBI probe in both incidents

On January 3, the roof of a crematorium in Ghaziabad collapsed, killing at least 25; the same evening, a 50-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped and murdered in Badaun

lucknow Updated: Jan 08, 2021, 09:36 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
NDRF team conducts rescue operations after the roof of a crematorium collapsed in Muradnagar, Ghaziabad, on January 3.
NDRF team conducts rescue operations after the roof of a crematorium collapsed in Muradnagar, Ghaziabad, on January 3. (HT file)
         

Two separate delegations of Samajwadi Party (SP) visited Ghaziabad and Badaun respectively on Thursday to probe the crematorium tragedy of January 3 and Badaun gangrape and murder of the same evening.

Both the teams demanded CBI probe in the respective cases.

The Badaun delegation, led by SP’s former Badaun MP Dharmendra Yadav, met the family of the 50-year-old woman who was gang-raped and murdered in a village of the district.

Assuring the family of his party’s support, Yadav demanded that the government pay Rs25 lakh to the bereaved and that the incident be probed by CBI.

The Ghaziabad team visited the site where the crematorium roof collapsed in Muradnagar, killing at least 25 people. It also visited some of the victims’ families.

“At least Rs50 lakh should be paid to each family. We want a transparent investigation and the guilty should be punished. We are here to help victims get justice and not to indulge in politics,” said Ashu Malik, SP leader and former MLC.

On their return to Lucknow, the teams would submit their reports to party president Akhilesh Yadav.

