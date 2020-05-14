lucknow

‘Stop Qaiserbagh from becoming a Dharavi,’ said corporator Sayyed Yawar Hussain Reshu of JC Bose ward (in which a part of Qaiserbagh falls).

He said, “As many as 20 covid positive cases have been reported in Qaiserbagh sabzi mandi area in last five days because no one was able to stop the residents from gathering at the places inside and around the mandi. We require a bit of strictness from the administration and police and we are ready to help them in every way. The chain of corona spread has to be broken or else people living in ghettos would be severely affected.”

My only concern is that no one is taking the help of corporators in planning the strategies to counter the spread, corporators could be handy in giving the minutest details about their area, as they are in touch with everyone, said Sayyed Yawar Hussain Reshu.

He said that there is a need to persuade the residents to come out and get tested if they acknowledge any symptom for coronavirus.

The corporators could also be of help in the distribution of essential commodities and food supplied by community kitchens to the poor residents, said Reshu.

Corporator of Nayagaon and part of Qaiserbagh Shafeeq Ur Rehman Chacha said, “I am always ready to help the authorities and reach out to the suspected residents. The area is densely populated and we require aggressive testing. I am happy that the administration has done it now but still, they need to reach out to more residents.”

However, municipal commissioner Indramani Tripathi said, “We are taking the help of corporators in the distribution of food and food items to the poor; we are also gathering information about the number of people residing in the locality and those violating the lockdown and keep roaming on the streets. We are also using them for motivating the residents for coming out for test as it is for their benefit only.”

District magistrate Abhishek Prakash said, “We have tested more than 400 people from the area and are in process of testing more. District administration along with police is working in coordination to identify, test and quarantine the suspects in the hotspots.”