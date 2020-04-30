e-paper
Students injured as bus collides with truck near Ayodhya

Eleven students, along with the truck driver and a cop, were injured after an Uttar Pradesh State Road transport Corporation bus carrying 25 students from Prayagraj to Kushinagar collided with a truck when it reached Ayodhya in the wee hours on Wednesday.

lucknow Updated: Apr 30, 2020 00:27 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Prayagraj
Eleven students, along with the truck driver and a cop, were injured after an Uttar Pradesh State Road transport Corporation (UPSRTC) bus carrying 25 students from Prayagraj to Kushinagar collided with a truck when it reached Ayodhya in the wee hours on Wednesday.

While the injured rushed to a nearby hospital, the remaining students were sent to Kushinagar in another roadways bus.

“The injured students will also be escorted home soon after their treatment,” officials said.

UPSRTC MD Raj Shekhar said the bus collided with a truck near Bilari village on Prayagraj-Ayodhya Highway reportedly after the truck driver suddenly applied brakes at around 4 am. Locals and policemen rushed to the scene and admitted the injured students to nearby community health centre where the driver and two students were referred to the district hospital.

DM Ayodhya and police officials visited the injured students.

