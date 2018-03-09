Class 4 student alleges sexual harassment at Aligarh school hostel, probe on

A Class 4 student from Patna was allegedly molested by a senior on the pretext of ragging at a school hostel in Aligarh, police said on Friday.

A complaint filed with the Jawan police station stated that the accused — a Class 7 student — also hurt the 13-year-old with a razor blade on several occasions for resisting his advances. “Whenever I came to see my son at the Ayesha Tarin Modern Public School, he would look fearful and lost. If I asked him the reason, he would weep and not say anything,” the FIR quoted the boy’s father as saying. “Then, on March 1, a teacher brought three razor injuries on his hand to my notice. When I questioned my son, he said a senior student was sexually harassing him.”

“My son complained to the warden, but was rebuked for it. Instead of taking action, the warden forced him to write a note claiming that he had slashed himself. I have submitted a complaint to the police, and also brought the matter to the notice of the school principal and director,” he said, adding that his son was too terrified to go back to school.

However, school coordinator Subuhi Khan denied the allegations. “This very boy had earlier made similar allegations against a different student. But when we called his parents and the police, he shifted the blame onto another student. There has been no ragging here,” she told HT.

Jawan station house officer Gajendra Singh said they were probing the matter, and will question the warden soon.

This is the second such incident to be reported in the city in the course of a month. In February, a few students of the Ingraham Senior Secondary School in Aligarh had accused a hostel staffer and two other fellow-students of sexually assaulting them. The school manager was questioned after a case was registered at the Banna Devi police station.

“We have confiscated some school documents for further investigation. However, the accused hostel staffer is absconding. A hunt is underway,” inspector Jitender Dixit told HT.