There is no rule of law in UP, says Maya

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 19:57 IST

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Monday attacked the state government over what she described as ‘the deteriorating law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh’.

In a Tweet, she said people were feeling insecure due to a spurt in crime.

“There is no rule of law in Uttar Pradesh under the BJP government, but jungle raj by goondas, criminals and mafia. As a result, all kinds of crime are at a peak across the state and a large number of murder cases is being reported. Everyone is feeling unsafe. It is very sad and extremely unfortunate,” she tweeted in Hindi.

Hitting out at the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS), she said the organisation should give up its ‘anti-reservation mentality’. Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat’s statement that there should be a dialogue on reservation had creates suspicion among people, she said.

Reservation was a humanitarian constitutional system for doing justice to deprived communities, she said, adding that meddling with reservation would be inappropriate and unjust.

The BSP chief, who was camping in Delhi, returned to Lucknow on Sunday. She directed the party leaders and office bearers to start preparing for the by-election to 13 UP assembly seats likely to be held in September- October.

On Monday, she directed the party’s zonal coordinators to start selecting candidates for the by-election.

“Senior party leaders are likely to be fielded on the seats. Zonal coordinator Sunil Chitoor will be fielded from the Tundla assembly seat vacated by former minister SP Singh Baghel (who has been elected to the Lok Sabha). The list of the candidates on the remaining seats will be finalized soon,” said a BSP leader.

The BSP is working on the Muslim-Dalit-OBC formula to regain its support base and Mayawati has made Munkad Ali the party’s state unit president. She has also given important positions to Dalit leaders in district units.

The BSP chief is also reviewing the party’s preparedness for assembly elections in Haryana, Maharashtra and Jharkhand where polling is likely to be held in November- December.

