There should not be full stop for fashion: James Ferreira

James Ferreira, one of country’s foremost famous fashion designers, feels his love and perception for his craft has grown manifolds in his four-decade long career.

“I have been on a path of rediscovering myself and my craft. And trust me my journey till date has been simply thrilling. Though I feel there is still a lot left in me in terms of fashion that I can still pass it on to youngsters trying to make a name in the industry,” says the ace designer during his recent visit to Lucknow.

James Ferreira

Here after almost a decade, he says, “The city of Nawabs has undergone a lot of change. I must say that the city is in a mess. I feel that the beautiful architecture is lost; the soul of the city is lost. It is more concrete now. Though I have and I will always love this city for its admirable art and craft, including Chikankari and other types of embroideries.”

Revealing that he is coming up with a big project and has associated himself with Seva Chikan and its weavers, Ferreira says, “Together we have come up with a seam called Darz where we have joined two fabrics with an appliqué piece.”

“When I told them about my idea and innovation weavers here were more than excited to experiment and come with new beautiful designs. For me, our weavers and artisans are the real heroes of Indian fashion industry,” he says.

Going back to his good old days where the knowledge of fashion was only with the roadside tailors, he says, “I came back with cutting and found myself learning it from a woman running a small cutting class in the then Bombay. Later, I enrolled for a foundation of art course from JJ School of Art in Mumbai and the rest is history.”

Creating a fashion wave in the early eighties with his refreshing line, James gave direction to the nascent fashion scene and was a name to reckon with even in the film industry.

After two decades of ruling the fashion scene, James started teaching budding designers the “real Indian fashion” as he puts it.

“Glamour and commercialisation has taken over design and the authentic fashion is at standstill, craze for celebrity-hood and success at any cost has hurt the industry big time,” he says.

“After so much of business we still are waiting to make a mark at the global stage. There is no focus on the authentic fashion. The curriculum at our fashion institutes needs overhaul. India was the pioneer of ethnic fashion like we were the one who got cowl cut in salwars in 14th and 15th century itself. Then Mughals brought churidaars 400 years ago. I mean this is all from a heritage and still we credit others for this in our curriculum. Also the funniest of all is that India being the biggest market has no size chart of its own till date. We still work on UK and US sizes.” he laughs.

According to him, the reason behind increased plagiarism is that no one wants to experiment and innovate.

“I am directly working with weavers now since years now. I am doing my bit by being associated with Judi Flator in Kutch where she trains weavers and turn them into designers and entrepreneurs. Same goes for Seva in Lucknow unless we do same everywhere our weavers and artisans can’t prosper. Also I’m taking classes as guest lecturer at Pearl Academy and met some amazing youngsters who are looking quite promising,” he says while hoping change for the better is round the corner.