This doctor turns medical study into literature

Our limbic system had a complaint to make

Every other system in the body would take

All the credit for running the show

And seemed no one even wanted to know

And No one noticed, it was a busy time of the year

What membranes to make and metabolites to clear….

These are some lines expressing the relationship between the limbic system and the body. The limbic system is involved in motivation, emotion, learning, and memory.

Penned by a doctor of the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS), the poem has won a special prize in the International Hippocrates Conference for Medical Poetry in London.

Writing poetry is a hard task and penning a verse on medical science even harder but Dr Siddharth Warrier, doing DM in neurology, has a knack of making studies of medicine easy by coming out with poetry. No wonder his poem won a special prize and he recited it in front of a large audience in London.

Dr Warrier said, “Now my talent is acknowledged by International Hippocrates Conference in London. They called me to present my poetry there and honoured me with a special prize.” “It’s nice to hear that I am the first person to write poems on medical science. It has brought me recognition. However, it’s difficult to write poetry on medical science which is usually a boring subject. You need to mix emotions, feelings and humour to attract youths towards medical science,” he said.

“I used to write poetry but verses on medical science came naturally to me. Today many medical students learn some of the system through my poetry. I have participated in literature festivals and live radio shows in Mumbai and Lucknow,” he said, adding, “poetry and medical studies are essential parts of my life. I specially went to London to participate in the “International Hippocrates Conference for Medical Poetry not because I am a doctor but because I am a poet.”

First Published: May 25, 2019 14:07 IST