Home / Lucknow / ‘Unite to protect sisters, daughters’: Akhilesh Yadav’s clarion call

‘Unite to protect sisters, daughters’: Akhilesh Yadav’s clarion call

The Samajwadi Party chief also sought security for RLD leader Jayant who was allegedly lathi-charged in Hathras.

lucknow Updated: Oct 04, 2020 23:05 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
File photo: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.
Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday asserted that ‘those who have families’ should unite to protect their sisters and daughters.

“Only then the arrogance-induced slumber of the rulers would end,” he said in a series of tweets after a day of protests by almost all Opposition parties in against the alleged gang-rape and murder of a 19-year-old Dalit woman in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras.

Akhilesh’s tweets in Hindi stated, “In cases of rape, be it Hathras, Balrampur, or Banda, every government should rise above the politics of religion, caste, class, vote, influence, biases and pledge for women’s safety and security.”

He also demanded security for Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) leader Jayant Chaudhary, saying that the lathi-charge by “government, administration, and police” on him was deplorable when he had gone to Hathras to meet the victim’s family.

Also read: Hathras gang-rape accused defended at meeting held at ex-BJP MLA’s residence

The government must shed its arrogance and provide him with security, he demanded. The former UP chief minister also said narco-analysis test should be done on officers.

“Once narco tests are done on the officers then it would expose on whose “maha-aadesh (ultimate order)” the officers act. The real culprit may hide under many layers of lies but the truth would surface and power would vanish,” he said.

