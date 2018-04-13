Unnao case: Family’s proximity with MLA made her vulnerable, says rape victim’s uncle

The family of the Unnao rape survivor had ties with the accused BJP MLA that might have made her vulnerable, according to her uncle.

“She used to refer to Kuldeep Singh Sengar as ‘Daddu’ (elder brother) while the MLA used to call my mother ‘Amma’,” said the girl’s uncle who cannot be named to protect her identity.

“My brothers and I were closely associated with the MLA for many years. We frequently visited Kuldeep’s house which is barely 50 metres from ours.”

He added that their proximity made the girl vulnerable.

“We could realise this only when she narrated her trauma to my wife during a visit to Delhi,” he said, adding that the relations between the two families got strained since June 2017 when she was raped.

The 18-year-old has alleged she was raped by Sengar on June 4 last year (she was a minor then) but the police failed to name the influential leader in its official complaint. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is now probing the case and questioned Sengar on Friday. Both the MLA and his wife have denied the allegations and alleged a conspiracy.

“There was a time when we were completely devoted to the MLA. We campaigned for him during elections. We did not expect this from him,” he said.

Unprecedented security for girl, family

The Unnao district administration has increased the security of the girl and her family to an unprecedented level, officials said. The food given to them at the hotel was being examined and tasted by two inspectors, an official said requesting anonymity, adding the extra cautious approach could be attributed to the girl’s health and the threat perception that she was facing.

(Inputs from Haidar Naqvi in Kanpur)