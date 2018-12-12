UP Cabinet eases Jewar project terms, clears medical university

The state cabinet on Tuesday approved an amendment to the draft concession agreement document to provide a level playing field to all those who may bid to develop the Noida International Greenfield Airport at Jewar in the Greater Noida region of Uttar Pradesh.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath presided over the meeting of the state cabinet that also approved a draft of the Uttar Pradesh State Medical University Bill 2018 to set up an umbrella medical university to grant affiliation to 13 state medical colleges, 22 private universities, two autonomous institutions, two non-autonomous institutes and 17 private dental colleges. The new university will be named after former Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Briefing reporters, medical and health minister Sidharth Nath Singh and energy minister Shrikant Sharma said the state cabinet has decided to allow six months’ time for submission of bids for the Jewar international airport. Singh said the state cabinet decided to drop para 3.2.6 from the bid document. This para pertained to request for quotation (RFQ) cum request for proposal (RFP).

This (dropping of the para) means global players will not be discouraged, Singh said.

The chief minister has been authorised to make necessary amendments to the project.

KGMU SATELLITE CAMPUS IN BALRAMPUR

The state cabinet approved a proposal to set up a satellite campus of the King George’s Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow, in Balrampur. Singh said the satellite campus will make top class medical facilities available to the people of Balrampur and the adjoining districts.

MOLASSES EXPORT/IMPORT NORMS

The state cabinet approved a proposal to get Uttar Pradesh Control of Molasses (third amendment) Bill 2018 passed by the state legislature. The state government had on October 16, 2018 issued a government order to allow export/import of molasses. The bill provides for ensuring that the exporter of molasses is a licence holder and the proposal for import comes from the embassy or the high commission of the importing country. The exporter will also have to provide the name of the end user to the excise department in three months. The decision is likely to check illegal trade and wastage of molasses. The state government will also get administrative fee of Rs 15 per quintal at the time of lifting of molasses.

GUARANTEE FOR BANK

The state cabinet approved a proposal to provide government guarantee of Rs 1500 crore in favour of UP Cooperative Village Development Bank to take loan from NABARD from July 1, 2018 to June 30, 2019.

HELIPORT, AIRSTRIP

The cabinet approved a scheme for setting up of heliport, helipad and airstrip in Agra, Mathura, Varanasi and Prayagraj for development of tourism. It approved proposals to buy or transfer available land of various departments free of cost for the project.

SERICULTURE RESEARCH STATION

The cabinet approved a proposal to provide 2.012 hectare land of the state sericulture farm on lease for 30 years on a token rent of Re 1 for setting up of regional sericulture research station in Lucknow.

SOLAR POWER PROJECTS

The cabinet approved developers and the tariff for setting up nine projects to generate 550 MW solar energy. A tariff of Rs 3.02 per kw to Rs 3.08 per kw has been approved for the projects.

First Published: Dec 12, 2018 11:51 IST