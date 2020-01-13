UP eyes heritage city tag for Ayodhya, expedites process

lucknow

With the Supreme Court paving way for construction of Ram Mandir last November, the Yogi Adityanath government has now expedited the process to get ‘World Heritage City’ tag for Ayodhya.

The ancient religious city fulfils eight out of 10 standards set by the Unesco for a city to find place on the list of World Heritage cities.

The Ayodhya administration has sent a 400–page report to the state government after completing a survey for heritage tag for the ancient city.

The Ram Manohar Lohia Awadh, University, Faizabad, has prepared this report (survey) along with Ayodhya Municipal Corporation and other bodies of the district administration. In the next two years, Ayodhya is likely to find a place in the ‘World Heritage City’ list of the Unesco.

“As part of the process for heritage city tag, several seminars have been conducted. A Unesco team has also visited Ayodhya. A survey report has also been sent to the state government. The state government has also constituted a team to look after this process (heritage city tag),” said Prof Manoj Dixit, vice chancellor, Ram Manohar Lohia Awadh University, Faziabad.

At present, the 606-year-old Ahmedabad, which was founded by emperor Ahmed Shah, is the first Indian city to make it to the prestigious list. It got the World Heritage City tag on July 8, 2017.

There are seven stages of getting on the UNESCO list. Three are related with the technicalities of the proposal while rest are political.

“Efforts are on to get Ayodhya enlisted in the coveted list of the ‘World Heritage City’,” said Rishikesh Upadhyay, mayor of Ayodhya.

Ayodhya shares historic ties with South Korea

Kim Jung-sook, the South Korean first lady, was the chief guest at Deepostav in Ayodhya on Diwali –eve in 2018.

After the BJP formed government in the state in March 2017, Ayodhya came on priority list of the state government.

The state government and the Centre has also rolled out several development projects for Ayodhya. An airport is also coming up in temple town as part of the government’s plan to connect the city with rest of the country.

The state government has also planned a new Ayodhya and world’s tallest statue of Lord Ram is also proposed in the temple town.