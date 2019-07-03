UP may replicate Centre’s model before pruning departments

Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Tuesday decided to seek more information about new central ministries like Jal Shakti and may replicate the union government’s model while pruning the number of state departments.

The promise to set up new Jal Shakti ministry was made in the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Sankalp Patra for 2019 Lok Sabha elections and the Yogi Adityanath government is likely to follow the Centre on creation of such departments/ministries.

UP government spokesman and minister for medical and health Sidharth Nath Singh said, “The cabinet discussed the proposal to prune the departments. The Centre has recently set up some new ministries like Jal Shakti. Some suggestions have been made to make changes in the proposal to make it in consonance with the Centre. We will come out with the proposal to the state cabinet after a week”

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath presided over the cabinet meeting that considered the proposal to bring down the total number of departments from 93 to nearly half as suggested by the Niti Ayog.

“Union Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat will hold a meeting through video conferencing on Wednesday. Senior officers may discuss the issue to understand the functioning of new ministries at the Centre,” said a senior officer, adding that the state cabinet had decided to seek more information to ensure that the re-modelled departments match with union ministries.

The Niti Ayog, after its first visit to Lucknow on May 10, 2017, had suggested reorganisation of departments. A six-member committee headed by senior IAS officer Sanjay Agarwal was set up on January 3, 2018, to make recommendations on bringing down the number of departments.

The committee did not suggest any changes in the structure or functioning of 31 major departments that include finance, excise, law and justice, secretariat administration and planning departments.

The committee, however, recommended creation of posts education commissioner, health commissioner and revenue resource commissioner to oversee the functioning of major departments.

As the state government already has four commissioners -- social welfare commissioner, agriculture production commissioner (APC), infrastructure and industrial development commissioner (IIDC) and finance commissioner -- questions are being raised on the suggestion of more posts of sectoral commissioners.

The committee, however, felt the new system would ensure smooth functioning and better coordination and suggested that the education commissioner would oversee education (basic, secondary and higher education), sports and youth welfare, vocational education, skill development, technical education and employment.

The health commissioner will have the charge of medical and health, family welfare, food and drug administration, consumer affairs, weights and measures, Ayush, women welfare, child development and nutrition.

The revenue resource commissioner will have minerals and mining, transport, institutional finance, banking, stamps and registration, tax and registration and excise departments.

